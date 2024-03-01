99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Today we celebrate Christine Haines Greenberg, co-owner of Urban Set Bride, a bridal boutique in Church Hill, creative director of the Hive Wedding Collective, a luxury wedding planning team, a small business consultant and an ordained wedding officiant. She proudly runs the bridal shop with her mother, Jennifer, and they have been voted Richmond’ Best Bridal Shop for the last 7 years in a row. The Hive Wedding Collective was named Richmond Best Wedding Planners in 2023 and continues to lead the industry in creative, modern, design-focused weddings. Christine is an Army brat and proud VCU Alumnus (English Lit, Women’s Studies and Political Science) and was inducted into VCU’s Top 10 under 10 graduates in 2017.Christine lives with her husband and two sons in Bon Air and spends her (very limited free time) reading, spending time with her girlfriends and family and decompressing with Netflix and a glass of wine.

804 Women Making History: Christine Haines Greenberg, Co-Owner of Urban Set Bride was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com