804 Women Making History: Erica Brown Shambley

Today we highlight Erica Brown Shambley, a seasoned professional in the marketing and communications realm, brings over a decade of expertise to her role as Director of Marketing, Communications, and Engagement for the Virginia State University College of Agriculture. Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Erica’s journey exemplifies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and community engagement.

With a robust career trajectory, Erica’s tenure at Virginia State University began in 2015 as the Digital Marketing Manager, where she swiftly demonstrated her acumen in leveraging digital platforms to amplify the university’s presence. Her dedication and proficiency led to her promotion as Assistant Director in 2019, further solidifying her position as a pivotal figure within the institution. In July 2023, Erica was appointed as the Director of Marketing, Communications, and Engagement for the VSU College of Agriculture, assuming leadership of a dynamic team while spearheading strategic initiatives to foster growth and broaden the university’s network

In addition to her contributions to higher education and community initiatives, Erica is the visionary founder and editor of Mostly Sugar, a vibrant digital media start-up based in RVA. Tailored to the unconventional Gen Z and millennial woman, Mostly Sugar captivates audiences with its focus on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Erica’s entrepreneurial spirit and keen editorial insight propelled Mostly Sugar to prominence, earning the coveted title of official media partner for RVA Fashion Week’s Fall 2023 season.

