Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Days after Us Weekly confirmed their split, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seen together in Miami, sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation. On Wednesday, February 14th, the couple was photographed spending time together, with Jordan keeping his hand on Pippen’s back as they exited her condo building. While it’s uncertain whether their hangout was related to Valentine’s Day, they appeared to be on good terms.

Larsa and Marcus unfollowed each other on Instagram. Larsa had also removed all photos of Marcus from her social media accounts. Larsa began dating Jordan following her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

Their romance was surprising to sports fans due to Scottie’s feud with Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan. The retired basketball players were teammates on the Chicago Bulls, winning multiple NBA championships together throughout the ‘90s. In November 2021, Scottie expressed his dissatisfaction with Michael’s documentary, “The Last Dance,” accusing it of glorifying Michael while not giving enough praise to him and his teammates.

Michael made headlines after joking about Larsa and Marcus’ romance, laughing off a question about his son’s personal life in July 2023. When asked whether he approved of Marcus dating Larsa, Michael replied, “No.” Larsa later discussed how Michael’s comments affected her on an episode of their podcast, “Separation Anxiety,” revealing she felt embarrassed and traumatized by the situation.

