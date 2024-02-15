Shooting At Kansas City Parade Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

A local dj was shot dead during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade. Lisa Lopez-Galvanof, 44 yr-old dj of KKFI 90.1 FM and mother of 2 was identified by the station and her family members.

At least 21 other people were injured, eight of them “life-threatening.” At least 11 of those injured were aged between 6 and 15.

Three people have been detained by police in connection with the incident.

See story here