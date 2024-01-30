Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Pharrell Williams’ life will be coming to the big screen in the most Pharrell way possible. A LEGO movie has been made of his life.

Hype Beast is reporting that the Virginia Beach, Va. creative has struck a deal with the game and media conglomerate. On Friday, Jan. 26, Skateboard P announced the news via his social media channels stating, “Who would’ve thought that playing with LEGO bricks as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that you can do it too…”.

Titled Piece By Piece the movie is expected to defy “genres and expectations to transport audiences into a LEGO® world where anything is possible.”

This film will be directed by Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?). The Grammy Award winner detailed how the project came to be in a formal statement. “Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through LEGO animation,” he said. “It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on.”

Piece By Piece is slated for an Oct. 11, 2024 release date. It is unclear if the piece will truly be a biopic-style offering or will just be inspired by Pharrell Williams’ life.

Photo: Getty

