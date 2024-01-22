Leaders Respond to 51st Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Decision

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

STATEWIDE — In honor of what would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, some Hoosiers and organizations are remembering the landmark Supreme Court decision.

For nearly 50 years, Roe v. Wade protected a woman's right to make decisions about her own body and her own life. Then, the highest court in our land took a constitutional right away from the women of America. In states across our nation, extremists have proposed and passed… pic.twitter.com/gBLWoFeODb — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 22, 2024

Roe v. Wade became law on January 22nd, 1973. The Supreme Court’s decision to essentially legalize abortion around the United States caused ongoing controversy, resulting in occasional shifts in local laws.

As the makeup of SCOTUS changed, and with it the political affiliation of the majority of its members, Roe v. Wade once again became the focus of the nation’s highest court nearly two years ago.

Today would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Instead, 15 states—including Indiana—have enacted near-total abortion bans since Roe was overturned in 2022, with access limited in more states. Everyone deserves reproductive freedom without shame, stigma or obstacles. — ACLU of Indiana (@ACLUIndiana) January 22, 2024

The Court ultimately overturned the 1973 decision on June 24th, 2022. This decision further highlighted a major ideological divide in the U.S.

Conservative activists celebrated the overturning, considering it a victory for life. But, others felt the decision imposed undue restrictions and threatened to transport society back to a time of using dangerous methods to induce abortions.

51 years ago, Roe v. Wade became the law of the land. But today, Americans have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents. Your healthcare decision should belong to you – not right-wing officials. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) January 22, 2024

In Indiana – one of the states that passed a near-total abortion ban – groups like Planned Parenthood tried to support those in need. Their reach was limited, though, and many Planned Parenthood sites closed their doors.

Since the election of President Joe Biden in 2020, many voters have hoped to see Roe v. Wade reinstated. As of now, most Hoosiers who wish to terminate their pregnancies have to go out of state for a procedure.

Donald Trump ended Roe v. Wade. And women across America are living with the consequences. pic.twitter.com/A02vUuuJBv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 22, 2024

