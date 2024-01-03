Harvard President Claudine Gay Steps Down Amidst Escalating Right-Wing Criticism and Antisemitism Hearing

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, announced her resignation on Tuesday amidst a crisis involving accusations of plagiarism and criticism for what some deemed an insufficient response to antisemitism on campus following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7.

Dr. Gay stood by her academic achievements and implied that she was facing deeply personal and racially motivated attacks.

As Harvard’s first Black president and the second woman to lead the university, she declared her immediate departure, concluding a tumultuous tenure that began last July. Her term will be the shortest in office of any Harvard president since its founding in 1636.

“It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay said in a statement Tuesday.

“This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries,” she said.

