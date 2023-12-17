Radio One Richmond stations held its 20th Annual Toy Drive distribution event on Saturday December 9th 2023 at Trinity Family Life Center. This year 200 families were serviced with toys for this holiday season. The event was sponsored by Anthem Health Keepers Plus, Behavioral Health Services of Virginia, Walmart, and local law enforcement.
