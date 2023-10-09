With his longstanding reputation as a seasoned journalist in the world of Black media, and just being the beloved former host of NewsOne Now in general, it’s safe to say that Roland Smith is a man that knows a thing a two about what’s going on in the world of current affairs.
That’s why it was such an honor that he called into the Russ Parr Morning Show to speak with his good golf buddy for a clear breakdown of the crisis of war and conflict happening right now over in the Middle East.
RELATED: All Hell Has Broken Loose In The U.S. House | What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams
Making time just before the big election town hall today in Virginia Beach (seen above) for his Black Star Network web series, Roland Martin Unfiltered, Parr and Martin discussed some of the who, what, how and why questions that many people across the world are asking in an effort to figure out something that even Marvin Gaye couldn’t get to the bottom of: what’s going on?
Listen to Roland Smith speak on the Middle East crisis above on the Russ Parr Morning Show
- NewsOne Now Previews New TV One Original Movie ‘Ringside’
- Boxing Fans, Russ Parr Brings ‘Ringside’ To TV One Sunday September 4th
- [Video] The Summit Episode 3: Donnie & Russ Discuss Their Most Interesting Interviews
The post Roland Martin Gives His Take On The Middle East Conflict appeared first on Black America Web.
Roland Martin Gives His Take On The Middle East Conflict was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
[VIDEO] Take a Walking Tour of The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Site
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
‘Amanda Seales Show’ Steve Harvey’s Apologies & Does Trump Have The Black Vote? | Urban One Podcast Network
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Authorities Confirm Missing Richmond Child Found Safe
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!