Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including new music from Nas, Taylor Swift’s movie, Beyonce’s Renaissance release, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Nas, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Nas, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
‘Amanda Seales Show’ Steve Harvey’s Apologies & Does Trump Have The Black Vote? | Urban One Podcast Network
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Authorities Confirm Missing Richmond Child Found Safe