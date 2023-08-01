Listen Live
Ice Cube Talks Being Banned From ‘The View’ And Oprah

Published on August 1, 2023

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Ice Cube recently spoke with Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show and revealed that Oprah wouldn’t allow him on her show and noted that ‘The View’ wasn’t rocking with him either. 

Ice Cube has been in a lot of media conversations as he has been speaking against the “Hollywood Machine” and doing his own thing….which has cost him millions in revenue.

See story here

 

