Golden era Hip Hop legend Big Daddy Kane gives the backstory of his career from his humble beginnings in Brooklyn as a DJ, meeting with Biz Markie, the recording of his first song, the pressure of the music business and how he put Jayz on.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
The post Big Daddy Kane Joins The Backstory Podcast With Colby Colb appeared first on Black America Web.
Big Daddy Kane Joins The Backstory Podcast With Colby Colb was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Richmond Authorities Offer Possible Motive Behind Graduation Day Shooting
-
Will Downing Performing LIVE with Leela James at Greater Richmond Convention Center
-
Like Father, Like Child Photo Contest: Enter to Win Airpods and an Apple Watch!
-
Jubilation in June 2023
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
Da Brat Hot Spot: Xscape’s Kandi and LaTocha Weigh In On Their Longstanding Fued [WATCH]
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"