Class is now in session!
The iconic KRS-One hit the stage at last weekend’s BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival in Durham, and he did not disappoint. He rocked the crowd with a rundown of his classics, including “The Bridge Is Over,” “South Bronx,” and more.
Aside from that, he blessed us with an exclusive freestyle, getting back to the true essence of Hip-Hop, just in time for its 50th anniversary! He took the time to remind us exactly why he’s known as “The Teacha,” and we ain’t mad at that!
Check out the video above!
KRS-One Schools The Crowd At BIMBÉ 2023 [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Richmond Authorities Offer Possible Motive Behind Graduation Day Shooting
-
Will Downing Performing LIVE with Leela James at Greater Richmond Convention Center
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Like Father, Like Child Photo Contest: Enter to Win Airpods and an Apple Watch!
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!