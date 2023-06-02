Yvonne Orji Is a Multi-Faceted Star in More Ways Than One & Her Latest Collaboration Is The Proof

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Yvonne Orji is an acclaimed Nigerian American comedian, actress, producer, and writer whose impact on black women cannot be overstated. She gained widespread recognition for her role as ‘Molly’ in the HBO comedy series “Insecure,” which earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Additionally, Orji showcased her talent by starring in Malcolm D. Lee’s comedy film “Night School,” alongside Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart. She also served as a host and executive producer for the HBO Max reality series “My Mom, Your Dad.”

Beyond her acting career, Orji has made her mark as a stand-up comic. Her second HBO stand-up special, “A Whole Me,” released in October 2022, is a unique blend of stand-up comedy and scripted vignettes. It beautifully showcases her versatility as a performer and her willingness to open up and share her vulnerabilities, making it a cathartic experience for Orji and her audience.

Orji’s debut stand-up special, “Momma, I Made It,” was filmed in two locations that held significant meaning for her upbringing: Washington, D.C., and Nigeria. The special premiered on HBO Max in 2020, solidifying her place as a trailblazing talent in the comedy world.

In addition to her on-screen accomplishments, Orji ventured into the publishing world. In 2021, she released her debut book, “Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into the Life of My Dreams.” It takes readers through twenty-five life lessons drawn from Orji’s personal experiences intertwined with her unwavering faith in the Bible. It has resonated deeply with her audience and will soon be available in paperback form in September 2023.

Orji’s multidimensional career and ability to connect with her audience on various platforms have cemented her as an influential figure for Black women everywhere. Her talent, authenticity, and unwavering spirit continue to inspire and uplift those who look up to her.

Yvonne Orji Partners with Hertz

Orji joined forces with Hertz and seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady for a series of advertisements showcasing her talents as a talk show host, with Brady as her famous guest. This collaboration is the newest addition to the Hertz Let’s Go campaign, launched in October 2021. The campaign highlights Hertz’s commitment to Electric Vehicles, unique fleet options, and exceptional customer service.

In this fresh campaign, Tom Brady reveals his vulnerable side as a guest on the fictional Hertz Let’s Go Show hosted by Orji. The storyline culminates in Brady winning a ‘Let’s Go moment’ by driving a Hertz EV. Several humorous versions of this concept were filmed, and we have exclusive footage we’ve saved just for you.

HB sat down with the talented star to discuss her involvement in this campaign and her highly anticipated summer films like “The Blackening,” set to release during Juneteenth weekend. We also delved into her future in directing and why she loves being a Black woman.

