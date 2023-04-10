News

5 Dead In Louisville, KY Mass Shooting

5 Dead In Louisville, KY Mass Shooting

Published on April 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
School shooting in Santa Clarita

Source: Staff Photographer / Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG

Five people are dead, including the lone gunman who opened fire in a first-floor conference room of a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Additional victims were transported to the hospital, two of which were police officers.

One of the responding police officers was reportedly shot in the head and current condition is unknown.

See story here

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Close