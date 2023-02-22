99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The man convicted of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle was sentenced today (Feb 22). Eric Holder, Jr. will serve 60 years to life in prison for the murder, which took place outside of Nipsey’s Marathon clothing store in March of 2019.

In addition to the first-degree charge, Holder was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting two other bystanders during the attack.

One of the prosecutors, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, argued during the trial that the murder was premeditated, and that it stemmed from a prior altercation Holder had with Nipsey.

One of Nipsey Hussle’s most celebrated songs, Victory Lap, recently earned a double-platinum certification nearly five years after the song was released.

Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com