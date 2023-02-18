T.I. Says ‘Kill The King’ Will Be Final Solo Album

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

T.I., the self-proclaimed “King Of The South,” earned that honor in the minds of many of his fans and peers alike. The crown carries weight and it appears that Tip is ready to relinquish the throne after announcing a final solo album titled Kill The King.

T.I. spoke exclusively with TMZ Hip Hop regarding his decision to no longer release solo projects and instead lean into his many other creative endeavors, which include his burgeoning stand-up comedy career among other pursuits.

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with T.I. this week and, for now, he’s adamant “Kill the King” will be his last solo album.

The ATL rap icon explains he adopted that regal label after hearing Mystikal refer to himself as “Prince of the South” on the 2001 album “Tarantula.” Tip says he spotted a void for the throne and claimed it.

With more free time, Tip will work with a Black-owned cannabis brand and is prepping for the 20th anniversary of his classic album, Trap Muzik, later this summer. The wide-ranging chat revealed some other tidbits and surprises coming down the pipeline as well.

Check out TMZ Hip Hop‘s talk with T.I. regarding the sunset of his solo recording career in the clip below.

Photo: Marcus Ingram / Getty

