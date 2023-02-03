99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Even though fans are still awaiting the Renaissance visuals, they do have something to look forward for after Beyoncé announced the tour dates on the first day of Black History Month.

The tour kicks off May 10 and has several presale options like North American concertgoers registering on beyonce.livenation.com while Citi card members have access to a presale through citientertainment.com.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Beyhive has been awaiting the tour announcement and is ready to do anything for Beyoncé tickets, with people willing to empty their savings or even skip paying rent! So this had us wonder, what is that price cut-off for you when it comes to experiencing your favorite artist in concert? Or what was the most amount of money you’ve ever dished out for a show?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show debate and let us know your answer in the comment section!

Related: Beyoncé Shuts Down Dubai During Private Concert, Twitter Was Drunk In Love Looking At Clips

Related: Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023: The Beyhive Reacts To Tour Announcement

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What Is Your Limit? Beyoncé Fans Willing To Risk It All Financially After Tour Announcement [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com