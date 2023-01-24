99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

As we continue to discuss our New Year goals, Yunetta Springs wants to share and explain why it’s okay to be picky when choosing a therapist. Particularly when it comes to ‘cultural competence’.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“No two individuals are the same, right? They’re open to understanding what your experience is like for you. You know they understand your values and they incorporate this into their therapeutic work with you, right? Because it’s it takes a lot to understand. Like the nuances of culture and it’s really culture really does impact our mental health, right?”

She continues “Today I just want to share that and share like. Important to be picky, you know when you’re choosing your therapists to make sure that they are culturally competent, that they’re affirming and understanding of some of the challenges and struggles that you have individually, because one thing about this, I saw a statistic that said that 80% of American psychologists are white. Right, right? So like white culture is the dominant culture, you know in our country. So imagine that being a black person or being, you know from a different background, and seeking therapy 80% of the people that you have to choose from May or may not understand your culture.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to the full segment with counselor Yunetta Springs for Talk It Out Tuesday from this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Why It’s Okay To Be Picky When Choosing A Therapist [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com