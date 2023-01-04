Quinta Brunson Gives Us Glam In Her Latest Look

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Quinta Brunson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a black and blue designer ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the starlet wore the Anna Kiki designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. The Abbot Elementary star wore the black and blue look for an appearance on The Colbert Show where she showed off her effortless style and talent.

The beauty looked like an absolute queen in the look that featured a strapless dress and matching coat which she wore off her shoulders. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small dangly earrings. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back style bun and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her appearence with the caption, “I will be on @colbertlateshow tonight. Please tune in!

Dress: @annakikiofficial

Earrings: @houseofemmanuele

Shoes: @dolcegabbana

Hair: @hairbykmiller

Makeup: @jessicasmalls

Styling: @bryonjavar”

Check it out below.

Per usual, Quinta and her stylist are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this look on the actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it?

