99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Welp! Ma$e isn’t giving “it’s Bad Boys for life!” The ex-Bad Boy Records member is accusing Diddy of stealing money from him but he’s claiming a different story. Diddy is explaining that he never stole from Ma$e and that if he can bring the receipts then he would pay him in 24 hours. The two have been going back and forth via social media and interviews but Brat shares what she really think is going on!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Brat Talks About Mase & Diddy Beef & How The Music Industry REALLY Works! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com