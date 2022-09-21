Hurricane Fiona Intensifies Leaving 1M Without Power

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

Hurricane Fiona has intensified into a Category 4 storm moving north after leaving the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico with major destruction. Currently, Fiona is battering Turks and Caicos.

Over 1 million are without power in the Dominican Republic and 80% are without power in Puerto Rico.

