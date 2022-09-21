HomeWeather

Hurricane Fiona Intensifies Leaving 1M Without Power

Hurricane Fiona Intensifies Leaving 1M Without Power

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Hurricane Fiona has intensified into a Category 4 storm moving north after leaving the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico with major destruction. Currently, Fiona is battering Turks and Caicos.

Over 1 million are without power in the Dominican Republic and 80% are without power in Puerto Rico.

See story here

Close