President Biden Says The Covid-19 Pandemic Is Over

During a CBS 60 Minutes interview, President Biden said: “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing.”

