99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lita by Ciara has the accessories you need to add spice to your summer ensembles. Whether it’s an eye-catching scarf or a 90’s-inspired bucket hat, Lita by Ciara has you covered.

An outfit without an accessory lacks the essentials. Accessories are the pinnacle of a perfect outfit and can take a plain ensemble to the next level. Ciara knows a thing or two about accessorizing a look. The “Goodies” singer loves to spice up her outfits with hair ornaments, gorgeous scarves, and blinged-out jewelry.

Lita by Ciara offers some hip accessories that bring any garb to life. Take it back in time with their bucket hats, or soften up your look with a silk, printed scarf that can be worn several ways.

Headed on a girl’s trip for the summer? Lita has a packable straw hat that will add pizazz to any swimsuit you plan to rock. Whatever the occasion, Lita by Ciara has an accessory that will do your style some justice!

Ciara’s clothing line gives back 3% of the brand’s net revenue to her and her husband’s (Russell Wilson) nonprofit – the Why Not You Foundation. Shop here for all Lita accessories. The collection is also available at Nordstrom and Revolve.

DON’T MISS…

Revamp Your Summer Wardrobe With Looks From The LITA By Ciara Summer Collection

Ciara Serves A Lewk In An Animal Print Dundas Gown At Billboard Women In Music Event

Ciara And Russell Wilson Announce New Joint Fragrance, ‘The Fragrance Duo Harmony’ By R&C Fragrance

Lita By Ciara Accessories Will Add Flavor To Your Summer Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com