99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In this current state of the world, it’s hard to not go crazy, especially with the negativity in the news and the overstimulation of information. This month’s theme is blooming and Yunetta Spring discusses ways to tap into your authentic self in the midst of chaos. Our therapist reminds you that before you experienced trauma, you were blooming. Hear a piece of therapy in the video below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Yunetta Springs Gives Tips To Tap Into Your Authentic Self [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com