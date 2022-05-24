99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

We are all excited that Rihanna just pushed out our Fenty baby but now she’s trying to take the baby away from us! Gary’s Tea is saying that Rih Rih is planning on moving back to her home country of Barbados. The queen probably wants to raise her child close to family and wants her son to have a similar upbringing.

In other news, it sounds like Michael Jordan and Idris Elba had a little tussle when Elba wanted to play the basketball legend in a biopic. Michael Jordan says that he’s not ready for a biopic but some fans think otherwise. Would Idris makes a good Michael Jordan?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Would Idris Elba Play A Good Michael Jordan In A Biopic? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com