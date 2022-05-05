Rickey Unleashed: A Message To Black Women About Their Health [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Rickey felt it in his heart to speak to black women about their health. He shared that an incident happened at his recent karaoke night where a fan hurt herself and Rickey went to check on her at the hospital. Also, he gave a speech about a woman he co-parents with that is fighting cancer and also remembers the women in his circle who are also facing cancer.

In Rickey Unleashed, he shares a message to black women and reminds them to get checked to make sure that they’re healthy.

