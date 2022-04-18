Hot Spot: Mary J. Blige To Receive Billboard’s 2022 Icon Award [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Our favorite girl Mary J. Blige is set to receive the 2022 Billboard Icon Award. The Billboard Music Awards is coming up on May 15, 2022. In other news, Chris Brown is having trouble at his home again. He called the police on a woman who has been trespassing at his home and got into a screaming match with his security. Also Snoop Dogg spills the tea on the Super Bowl performance.

Hear this and more in the Hot Spot.

