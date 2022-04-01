Urban Radio Cares for Kids Program raises $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Radio One and St Jude Children’s Research Hospital recently hosted the 14th annual Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids event that united celebrities, radio personalities and a community of Mainstream Urban, R&B and Gospel music fans across the country from March 2-3 to raise $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Celebrity supporters including Jekalyn Carr, Travis Greene, CeCe Winans, Todd Dulaney and DOE anchored a big movement of DJs, artists, actors, actresses, and influencers who encouraged fans to call into Radio One stations and donate. All listeners who became a St Jude Partner In Hope® by making a $19 pledge received a t-shirt with a colorful design that includes the powerful message Love Music. Stop Cancer.

The radiothon reached listeners across all 13 Radio One markets and included additional participation by media outlets under Cumulus Media, Davis Broadcasting, Audacy, Entercom, Townsquare Media, Salem Media Group and Beasley Media. Urban One nationally syndicated radio shows Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, The Willie Moore Jr. Show, The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and The Morning Hustle also participated in the radiothon.

Radio One brought together listeners across multiple communities, highlighting the broad impact of the work done at St. Jude not just domestically here in the United States, but also globally. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital shares the breakthroughs it makes so that every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can make use of that knowledge to save thousands of more children.

“Music lifts souls, and the generosity of the Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon has shown that music has the power to save lives as well. Thanks to such events, St. Jude can continue with its six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan that includes helping more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year”

-Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids has raised more than $30 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since 2008. Your passion and energy for music can make a difference to families fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.®

It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

