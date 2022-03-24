Celebrity News
WTH? R. Kelly Sings To An Inmates Daughter Over Phone

It is being reported that R. Kelly’s lawyer will be requesting a new trial and as we await news regarding that, a viral video allegedly featuring audio of Kelly singing to a fellow inmate’s daughter over the phone, has everyone scratching their head. The video has been shared hundreds of times on social media with the caption: “When your dad goes to the same prison as R Kelly.” The young woman asks Kelly to sing “Love Letter” to her and he reluctantly obliges, letting out an annoyed sigh before singing the hit record.

