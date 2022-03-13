Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Naomi Campbell Slays In A Black Burberry Gown At BAFTAs

Naomi Campbell was spotted on the scene at the BAFTAs wearing a floor-length black Burberry gown.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Kenneth Ize : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Naomi Campbell is still killing the fashion game and was spotted on the scene today serving a LEWK at the British Academy Film Awards.

For her stunning red carpet appearance, the model wore a black Burberry gown and it’s safe to say that she is glowing! The all-black look was long-sleeved and featured a mini trail that trailed behind her as she posed on the carpet. She wore her hair in a sleek, straight down look that was parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only rocking silver bracelets and dangly silver earrings to add glamour to the fabulous look.

Check out Naomi’s ensemble via Fashion Bomb Daily below.

Just last week, the supermodel extraordinaire gave us fashion envy once again when she was spotted the scene at Annabel’s 4th Anniversary party in London. Here, the ageless beauty was dressed to perfection in a sheer yellow and black Valentino gown and served face in the process. The shapeless floor-length look featured a golden dragon on the front and looked stunning on the legendary model. Campbell accessorized the look with a diamond choker necklace, black pumps, and a red purse.

Check it out below.

It’s safe to say that Naomi Campbell has still got it!

DON’T MISS…

11 Black Supermodels Who Changed The Fashion Game

Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue

Model Monday: Winnie Harlow Says It’s An ‘Honor’ To Follow ‘In The Footsteps Of Naomi Campbell’

Naomi Campbell Slays In A Black Burberry Gown At BAFTAs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail

 3 days ago
03.11.22

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 5 Months In Jail,…

 4 days ago
03.11.22
Kanye West In NYC

Antonio Brown & Kanye Trying To Buy The…

 5 days ago
03.09.22
BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

‘They Perform, or I Quit’: Snoop Dogg Claims…

 5 days ago
03.09.22
Kevin Hart At FX premier

Chris Rock & Kevin Hart To Do Comic…

 6 days ago
03.08.22
The Cosby Show

Supreme Court Declines To Revive Bill Cosby’s Sexual…

 1 week ago
03.07.22
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is A Stalker

 1 week ago
03.07.22

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On…

 1 week ago
03.04.22

Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s…

 1 week ago
03.04.22

What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots…

 2 weeks ago
03.03.22
Photos
Close