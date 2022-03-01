Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley Shares How He Provides Resources For Children Struggling To Read & The Tackle Tomorrow Foundation [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Tomorrow is National Read Across America Day which is an annual day to recognize the initiative to encourage children to read. 5 time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer, Charles Haley shared his story saying that winning Super Bowls were easy but his struggle with reading while getting his college degree was hard.  This obstacle inspired the champion to create his foundation, ‘Tackle Tomorrow.’ The foundation puts books in children’s hands and provides resources to students who struggle to read and write.

Hear how Haley is making changes with kids off the field and in the classroom.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl Performance Births New Death Drop Meme

7 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl Performance Births New Death Drop Meme

Continue reading Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Performance Births New Death Drop Meme

Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl Performance Births New Death Drop Meme

[caption id="attachment_2770064" align="aligncenter" width="1199"] Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Mary J. Blige killed her halftime Super Bowl 2022 performance, but we're sure she didn't expect to become the latest meme. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent also took the stage during halftime giving an ode to the West Coast culture.  Some fans are calling it the best halftime show yet. The Queen of R&B gave a dynamic performance with her 2001 classics "Family Affair” and “No More Drama” with her famous blonde hair and mirrored outfit that stole the show.  She wore a white and silver outfit, with matching gloves and of course, her signature thigh-high boots look.   RELATED: Hairstylist Tym Wallace Shares The Details On Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Look CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/wiz_thcreator/status/1493061144323530757?s=20&t=DCl0SbBh8NmYn4dT5cf6-Q Of course, social media got a hold of the queen's ending death drop move and turned it into a meme.  Check out the funniest post below. RELATED: Hot Spot: Did Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem &amp; Kendrick Lamar Have The Greatest Super Bowl Performance Ever? RELATED: Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’   Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley Shares How He Provides Resources For Children Struggling To Read & The Tackle Tomorrow Foundation [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

What’s Trending: The CDC Says It’s Ok To…

 1 day ago
02.28.22

LOL! Black Tony Broke Into Rickey Smiley’s House…

 1 day ago
02.28.22
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sneaker Shopping

J. Hudson & Will Smith Win Big At…

 1 day ago
02.28.22

Fill In The Blank Friday: What Is One…

 4 days ago
02.25.22

Tea Party: Wendy Williams May Be Starting A…

 4 days ago
02.25.22

H.E.R. Announces Back Of My Mind Tour &…

 5 days ago
02.24.22

Front Page News: Russia Invades Ukraine Starting Biggest…

 5 days ago
02.24.22

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Is Officially Ending, New…

 6 days ago
02.24.22

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take…

 6 days ago
02.23.22

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From…

 6 days ago
02.23.22
Photos
Close