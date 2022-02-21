Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

BLACK TONY TAKE OVER! Black Tony Finally Shows Up To Work! [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

On any other day, Black Tony never makes it work! He has an excuse for everything from his mama needs him, car troubles, to the most outrageous situations. Of course, today Black Tony pulled up to the Atlanta studio but didn’t realize it’s President’s Day, and actually, it’s everybody’s day off!

Since this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, he called everybody from the morning show to make sure they know he actually came to work today. It’s a Black Tony take over and he’s interviewing Barack Obama and Oprah because clearly, the whole morning show is enjoying their Monday off!

Watch the full video for Black Tony’s rare appearance to work.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

BLACK TONY TAKE OVER! Black Tony Finally Shows Up To Work! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Is Wendy Williams Back With Her…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Wants Mo’Nique To Apologize…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

News You Can’t Use: Things Black People Created…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Begs For Mariah, Cory…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Front Page News: U.S. Temporarily Bans Avocados From…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Did Candiace Dillard Get Fired From…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
8 items

Valentine’s Day Styling: These Celebs Showed Out In…

 6 days ago
05.02.35

Gary Emergency! Gary With Da Tea’s Door Got…

 6 days ago
06.17.35

Hot Spot: Dr. Dre Speaks On The Super…

 6 days ago
06.18.35
Photos
Close