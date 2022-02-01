Lifestyle
The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas

The City Girls had everyone shopping and twerking during their performance at the Savage X Fenty store.

Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City Girls

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When it comes to marketing and promotion, Rihanna has proven herself to be the master. The fashion and beauty mogul, musician, actress, philanthropist and new mother-to-be opened a store front in Las Vegas and invited the City Girls to have a live performance, which aired exclusively on SavageX.com.

JT and Yung Miami shut the stage down in red and pink lingerie from Savage X Fenty’s latest collection.

The duo took to the City Girls’ Instagram page to announce the collaboration. Clad in matching plaid Savage X Fenty  pajamas, they wrote, “Pull up a chair, Live shopping never looked so Savage …. PERIOD! #SavageXCityGirls We’re settin’ the city on 🔥🔥 with an XCLUSIVE performance & since we always gotta throw in somethin’ XTRA, you can shop our @savagexfenty looks live!

It all goes down at savagex.com on Monday at 5:00 pm pst. #SavageXLive

If there’s one thing the Florida natives are going to do, it’s give the girls a show. The dynamic duo performed their hit songs, “Act Up”, “Jobs” and “Rodeo.” You can watch their set on SavageX.com.

Rihanna’s decision to open up a Savage X Fenty storefront is just the beginning. The mogul may be with child, but she shows no signs of slowing down. Las Vegas might be the first of many stores scattered across the world.

The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas

