Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Have you ever had a friend “ghost” you? Eva & Lore’l break down what to do when friendships may be falling apart. Plus, Tami Roman gives her man permission to have a baby with another woman. Would you do that? Find out what the duo has to say plus they undress other topics in pop culture and relationships.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Check out our favorite holiday picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

HBCU U-KNOW Spotlight: Michael Strahan of Texas Southern…

 20 hours ago
03.08.00

Hot Spot: Should Chadwick Boseman’s Character Of T’Challa…

 21 hours ago
03.09.00

Why Is Black Tony Trying To Put His…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Sherri Shepherd Misses Hosting The Wendy…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg Are Officially Making…

 2 days ago
12.13.99

Doja Cat Pulls Out Of Concerts After Positive…

 3 days ago
02.26.99

Alicia Keys Shares Her Favorite Collab & Inspiration…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Did Drake & Kanye’s Concert Actually…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Predicts How The Omicron Variant Will…

 7 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Mo’Nique Has A Message To All…

 7 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close