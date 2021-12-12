Lizzo Is The ‘It-Girl’ In All-White Di Petsa Ensemble

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lizzo recently took to Instagram to show off her all-white Di Petsa ensemble and we’re completely obsessed with the look! The draped, wispy fabric has been seen on celebrities like Megan The Stallion and Chloe Bailey and over the weekend, Lizzo became the latest celeb to be seen spotted in the goddess-like look.

Styled by Jason Rembert, the 33-year-old singer shared an IG carousel of the style as she wore a white button-down tank and white sheer wrap trousers. She paired the look with white combat boots and wore minimal jewelry except for oversized silver hoop earrings, bracelets on her wrist, and silver necklaces, and carried a small YSL bag to hold her belongings. She wore her hair in a highlighted style and rocked her tresses long and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

“It-girl era activities ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Many of the “Truth Hurts” singer’s 11.8 million IG followers took her comment section to share their stamps of approval of the stunning outfit, with one fan commenting, “it gets better every second,” and another writing, “You are amazing. .” The artist was seen rocking this sheer look at the “Free Larry Hoover” concert in Los Angeles last week where Kanye West and Drake touched the stage together for the first time in years.

Lizzo was also the topic of conversation when she covered Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” at a private performance at American Express’ “UNSTAGED” event during last weekend’s Art Basel held in Miami. However, the singer switched up the lyrics to the 1997 song and made it a more personal version, changing the chorus to sing, “maybe I should call Chris Evans,” alluding to a fan campaign for the singer to date the actor. “Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my oven,” Lizzo sang, referencing last summer’s rumors that she was pregnant with the actor’s baby.

Check out the performance below.

Looks like Lizzo’s “it-girl” activities have been everything lately!

