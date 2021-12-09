Lifestyle
Ashanti Is A Stunning Lady In Red In Latest Monochromatic Look

Ashanti took to Instagram to share her latest look and we're swooning over the stunning all-red ensemble!

2021 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Once again Ashanti is our style goals! Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 41-year-old shared her latest ensemble and we’re completely swooning over the monochromatic look!

For her impromptu IG photo shoot, the singer wore a stunning red leather coat that featured faux fur around the color and wrists. She accessorized the look with a matching, red, faux fur hat and black leather pointed-toe boots. She rocked a red turtleneck shirt underneath her red coat, wore red gloves on her hands, and added red lipstick to top off the all-red look.

In one shot, she shared a full-body photo of her stylish look, tagging her stylist and designers in the caption. “Tis the season ❄ @styledbytimb Custom faux fur @danielsleather @iamjenniferle boots mk up @theresafrancine @kendrasboutique,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below. 

In another picture, she gave us an up-close look at her glam, showing off her stunning, wintery eye makeup and popping red lip. “Sweet like cherry pie 🍒,” she captioned this photo. Check it out below.

 

And for her final post, she shared a quick video of herself getting into the holiday spirit as she strutted her stuff along a sidewalk that was full of Christmas lights. “Just in time ❄❤,” she captioned the video. Check it out below. 

We’re loving this all-red ensemble on Ashanti!

