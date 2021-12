99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

During his criminal trial on Monday, former “Epire” star Jussie Smollett took the to rebut charges that he staged a fake hate crime and lied to Chicago Police about it in January 2019 involving witnesses and brothers “Bola” and “Ola” Osundairo who testified against him.

Smollett also claimed that he and Bola did lots of drugs and had a sexual relationship which Bola denies. Wow….this is just messy.

