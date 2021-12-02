News
HomeNews

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant’s Wife

Police have yet to release the name of the man taken into custody

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Authorities have detained an individual in relation to the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry icon Clarence Avant.

|| RELATED: Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery ||

|| RELATED: Reginald Hudlin’s ‘The Black Godfather’ Tells The Story Of Clarence Avant ||

Police have yet to identify the suspect by name and have not commented on a possible motive for the deadly attack. However on Wednesday (Dec 2) Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the horrific slaying was likely not ‘random.’

According to TMZ, the Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home and one opened fire, hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away.
Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2019 titled The Black Godfather, highlighting his influence in pop culture and Black music.
Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family during this difficult time

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" Exhibition Opens In Doha, Qatar

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

15 photos Launch gallery

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

Continue reading A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

[caption id="attachment_4225155" align="aligncenter" width="854"] Source: Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton[/caption] Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41. RELATED: Virgil Abloh Launches $1M Scholarship Fund For Black Creatives RELATED: Virgil Abloh Debuts Some New Off-White Nikes At Coachella [Photos] Abloh elevated in the fashion world in the 2010s and his Off-White designs took simple additions handwriting onto classic designs and models and adding his own touch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ3wOsefvYo Through artwork, luxury pieces and re-imagined streetwear, Abloh changed the fashion culture forever. As we remember his legacy, take a quick look back at how his vision for style is cemented in time.

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant’s Wife  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest

Porsha Williams Shares The Real Reason Why She…

 10 hours ago
01.11.93

What’s Trending? Should Parents Of School Shooters Face…

 10 hours ago
01.12.93

Virgil Abloh’s Last Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Honored…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

HBCU U-KNOW Spotlight: Actor Jovan Adepo From Bowie…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Oversharing Or Transparent?! Would You Sign…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

El Chapo’s Wife Sentenced To Three Years For…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Halle Berry Using TPH

‘Bruised’ Tops Global Charts, Securing Halle Berry A…

 2 days ago
12.05.92

Talk It Out Tuesday: Yunetta Spring Explains How…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Dr. Collier Shares Everything You Need To Know…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz

Trey Songz Reportedly Being Investigated For Sexual Assault…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close