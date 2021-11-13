One On One – Jasmine Sanders with H.E.R. | Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Expo

News One
Jasmine Sanders, co-host of the D.L. Hughley Show goes one on one with Grammy Award-winning singer, H.E.R. H.E.R. will be making her acting debut in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple. The Tony-winning Broadway version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker is slated to be released in 2022. With all of the accolades (Including the 1985 Oscar-nominated film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover) the series has received, H.E.R has loft goals including a future EGOT. Sanders gets the details and more with the amazing singer.

A new year is right around the corner and BlackAmericaWeb.com wants to inspire and encourage you with our special Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Virtual Expo! You can get the tools and motivation to live your best life during this exclusive virtual event that will focus on the health, self, and wealth for today’s woman.

