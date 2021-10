99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is expressing regrets about his handling of Dave Chapelle’s special ‘The Closer’ and says he should have showed more humanity toward his staff but still stands by Netflix’s decision to stream the controversial act.

In an interview with Variety, Sarandos acknowledged that a group of employees were “definitely feeling pain and hurt” from a decision to air Chapelle’s special.

