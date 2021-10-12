Cardi B Rocks A Custom Laurel DeWitt Chain Bra For Her 29th Caribbean Dancehall Theme Birthday Party

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

While most of us were tucked away in our beds last night, Cardi B was living her best life at her 29th Dancehall-themed birthday bash in LA. The “WAP” rapper brought in the last year of her 20’s in a custom chain bra designed by Laurel DeWitt, and HOT does not adequately described this ensemble.

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi’s look screamed dancehall. The custom bra was matched with a gold plated Chanel belt that accentuated Cardi’s snatched waist and fish net stockings that she wore on top of black, boy-cut panties. She completed the look with black and gold chain links around her neck, matching black and gold chain link bracelets on one wrist, and gold bracelets on the other wrist.

On Sunday, Cardi B made sure her party guests knew the assignment for her dancehall-themed party. She posted a tweet from her Twitter account to her Instagram account that stated, “Yes it’s true! The dress code is dancehall! Bring out ya best Caribbean Dancehall looks!”

And you know her fellow celebs got the assignment right. Her star-studded bash included famous people like her hubby Offset, the Migos crew, Lizzo, Karrueche Tran, model Winnie Harlow, and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion who turned up alongside Cardi on the dance floor in red, two-piece chained look styled by Zerina Akers.

As if a star-studded birthday bash wasn’t enough, Offset had to continue to flex for his girl. As a birthday present, he purchased Cardi B a home in the Dominican Republic!

Cardi’s birthday party seemed like a whole vibe. If this is how she does it for her 29th birthday, we are anxiously awaiting her 30th!

