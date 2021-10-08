Basketball
18 Former NBA Players Indicted For Insurance Fraud

According to an indictment unsealed on Thursday, eighteen former NBA players have been indicted on charges of allegedly defrauding a health care plan of millions of dollars that served current and former players. US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said at a press conference Thursday that the FBI had arrested 16 of the defendants, including the “leader of the conspiracy,” Terrence Williams.

Those indicted included:

Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen and his wife Desiree, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright and Anthony Wroten.

See story here

 

