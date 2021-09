Closing arguments took place in the federal court in Brooklyn, NY and R. Kelly’s defense attorney Deveraux Cannick told the jury Kelly is demanding prosecutors prove he’s guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and thrower in Dr. King’s name in the messy presentation.

Cannick actually quoted a part of MLK’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, declaring … “Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press.”