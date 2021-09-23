You Have To Hear Why Gary Got His Internet Shut Off! [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

We decided to put a pause on “Gary’s Tea” for today in order to put the focus on, well, Gary himself!

Only Gary would be the one to forget to pay his phone bill, in addition to not realizing that it would also interrupt his cable service as well. Thankfully the crew had a laugh riot as he tried to get his situation in order, and the best part is that we caught it all on air.

Listen to Gary get himself out of one hilarious predicament on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

