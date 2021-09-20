Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Are People Getting Too Sensitive About What’s On TV? [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Television has definitely changed over the years, and today’s “Gary’s Tea” report highlights the FCC’s beef with Normani, Teyana Taylor and queen of shock-pop Madonna for turning the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards into a primetime event that was very NSFW.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also in the news roundup includes Cedric The Entertainer possibly igniting a beef with Nicki Minaj, or maybe just her loyal Barbz fanbase, for a joke he made while hosting the 2021 Emmys about her viral vaccine rant. Infamous Suge Knight affiliate Wack 100 also made headlines after he made a claim of possessing another unseen sex tape between Kim Kardashian and Ray J. Yes, the tea definitely got hot today!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out the full report in “Gary’s Tea” today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Are People Getting Too Sensitive About What’s On TV? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Dr. Collier Says These Specific People Should Get…

 5 hours ago
09.20.21

Gary’s Tea: Are People Getting Too Sensitive About…

 5 hours ago
09.20.21

Kym Whitley Says She & Mo’Nique Are Still…

 3 days ago
09.17.21

Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New…

 3 days ago
09.17.21
The Scott Baio 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting The Bailey Baio Angel Foundation

Katt Williams Talks ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Kevin Hart:…

 3 days ago
09.17.21
BTS

China Bans Effeminate Men From Television

 3 days ago
09.17.21

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe…

 4 days ago
09.16.21

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Finally Opens Up About…

 4 days ago
09.16.21

Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing…

 4 days ago
09.17.21

Wendy Williams Tests Positive For Covid-19; Season 13…

 4 days ago
09.17.21
Photos
Close