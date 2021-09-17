Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kym Whitley Says She & Mo’Nique Are Still Friends Despite Situation With Gerald Levert [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Veteran comedienne Kym Whitley has seen, heard and been through a lot in her decades-spanning career, and now she’s revealing some of those headlining moments as the latest subject of TV One’s Uncensored.

Before the episode airs this Sunday (September 19) at 10 PM ET/9C, we had the pleasure of having Kym on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to let us know what all is expected to be revealed.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One of the topics of discussion centers on a situation involving her, Mo’Nique and Gerald Levert, and thankfully all is well in the world of comedic queens based off Kym’s recollection of events. She also spoke with us about her close run-in with the FBI, how it affected her landing a role on MADtv and her current relationship with often-compared fellow actress Jackée Harry.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to our exclusive chat with Kym Whitley on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

Kym Whitley Says She & Mo’Nique Are Still Friends Despite Situation With Gerald Levert [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Kym Whitley Says She & Mo’Nique Are Still…

 5 hours ago
09.17.21

Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New…

 6 hours ago
09.17.21
The Scott Baio 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting The Bailey Baio Angel Foundation

Katt Williams Talks ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Kevin Hart:…

 8 hours ago
09.17.21
BTS

China Bans Effeminate Men From Television

 9 hours ago
09.17.21

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe…

 1 day ago
09.16.21

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Finally Opens Up About…

 1 day ago
09.16.21

Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing…

 1 day ago
09.17.21

Wendy Williams Tests Positive For Covid-19; Season 13…

 1 day ago
09.17.21

Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Wants THIS Instead Of…

 2 days ago
09.15.21

Hot Spot: Is Fat Joe Canceled?! Ja Rule…

 2 days ago
09.15.21
Photos
Close