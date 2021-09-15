For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
The Cast Of “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Reboot Announced

Peacock has announced the full cast for Bel-Air, the highly-anticipated reboot ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ with Will Smith serving as one of the executive producers that has two seasons already ordered.

According to TVLine, the cast will be Jabari Banks as Will, Simone Joy Jones as Lisa, Will’s Season 5 girlfriend and eventual bride, Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hillary, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey and Jordan L. Jones as Will’s childhood bestie Jazz. No one has best cast as little Nicky yet.

See cast release here

