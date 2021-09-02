Entertainment News
Fat Joe vs Ja Rule 'Verzuz' Battle Announced

Another New York vs New York showdown is on the schedule.

Shia's 30th Birthday Celebration

It ain’t over. Today (September 2), the next Verzuz was announced as a battle between Bronx rapper Fat Joe and Queens crooner, ahem, rapper Ja Rule.

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule is going down Tuesday, September 14 in New York City, per the official Verzuz account. Tickets go on sale on September 7, and we’re going to assume the venue will once again be the Madison Square Garden Theater.

Many consider the last Verzuz—The LOX vs Dipset—to be the best one yet. It’s basically understood the Yonkers trio got the W, but Fat Joe and Ja Rule will have their work cut out for them to bring the same type of energy. Not so ironically, it was Ja Rule’s song, “New York,” which features Fat Joe and Jadakiss, that was one the pivotal moments in that battle.

Will Joe Crack be sporting nothing but the finest attire from Hermes? Will Ja Rule be sure to keep Ashanti by his side? Will Ashanti switch sides? Will Joe and Ja refrain from those R. Kelly collaborations? Will 50 Cent try to crash the stage and troll everybody?

So many questions, but this should be damn good. And you can be Fat Joe’s recap of his Verzuz will be one for the ages.

Of course, Twitter is reacting.

This story is developing. 

 

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule 'Verzuz' Battle Announced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

