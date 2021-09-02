Entertainment News
When you don’t have the time to take in all that’s going on in a single day, our guy Jeff Johnson is always here to deliver the highlights in his “3 Things You Should Know” report.

Today, the focus is on updates in the 2019 police brutality case that resulted in the death of Elijah McClain and what the new Texas gun laws mean moving forward.

Although the main points of discussion deal with some touchy subjects, Jeff made sure to close out on a positive note by reminding us that September is in fact Self-Care Month. Even though times can get rough out there, as you can clearly see with the Texas gun laws update and McClain’s tragic tale, thinking about how you will take care of yourself throughout the month should definitely be a priority for all of you tuning in.

Take a look at “3 Things You Should Know” with Jeff Johnson on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

 

Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About Texas’ New Gun Laws [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

